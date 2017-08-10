'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Regina and Henry's Relationship to Take a Hit

Facebook/OnceABC Regina undergoes a major transformation in the next season of "Once Upon A Time."

Regina (Lana Parrilla) will not know how to deal with a grown-up Henry (now played by Andrew J. West) in the upcoming season of "Once Upon a Time."

In an interview with Variety, Parilla revealed the major transformation her character would undergo for the new installment. Aside from the physical changes in Regina, the actress said the former Evil Queen will feel a lack of connection to her son, Henry. In the new storyline, he is already an adult. Parilla said that her character will not be prepared to handle a huge change and hinted that this might put a wedge in their mother-son dynamics.

"She's a little rough around the edges, not the queen that we're used to. She has curly hair, she looks very different — she feels very different," Parrilla teased.

She added, "He's a man now and how does she deal with him as a man?"

It was previously teased that season 7 will be about Henry's adventure after he leaves Storybrooke. During the previous finale, viewers saw him being approached by a little girl. Lucy (Alison Fernandez) is his daughter and she wants him to save her world, especially her mother, Cinderella (Dania Ramirez).

Executive producer Edward Kitsis said that Henry's journey will be epic. It remains to be seen how his and Regina's storylines will coincide, but they will definitely cross paths again sooner or later in the show.

Meanwhile, Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) will not be with his ladylove Emma (Jennifer Morrison) in the new installment. Kitsis told Variety that the second episode would answer most of the viewers' questions on what happened to the couple. According to O'Donoghue, his character will feel empty, as if he is missing something but cannot quite pinpoint what it is.

"There's a sense of loss there in the guy that I like to think he just doesn't know what it is, what's missing. So he's striving to find who he is still. The Hook that we meet is trying to be the best uniform cop that he can be, but as is always the case on 'Once Upon a Time,' it's more complicated than that!" O'Donoghue said.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will air on Friday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.