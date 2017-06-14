'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Who Will Take Emma's Place as Savior?

A new Savior will take over Emma's (Jennifer Morrison) place in the upcoming season of "Once Upon a Time."

According to Inquisitr, someone will likely be chosen as the next Savior now that Morrison will be exiting the show. The actress will reportedly return for one episode, most likely to provide closure to her storyline and usher in a new era. It has been teased that season 7 will center on the adult Henry (Andrew J. West) and his epic love story with an unidentified woman. The last time he was seen, he was talking to a little girl named Lucy (Alison Fernandez), who introduced herself as his daughter.

Executive producer Edward Kitsis spoke about what they are planning for the new installment with Entertainment Weekly.

"What we see is, a new hero is leading us into a new world, which is an adult Henry Mills. We saw that in what we realize are flash forwards, and then at the very end, Henry has grown up and he looks like he left home. He was an Author writing everyone else's story, so to me it looks like he left home to find his own story and then something happened, and now he's got to be the hero," the EP teased.

It is possible that Henry will be the next Savior. He has been given the huge responsibility of guarding the storybook. It is likely he will also take over Emma's fate.

It was Henry who previously resurrected Emma with a kiss. She was supposed to have died after she sacrificed her life for Gideon (Giles Matthey). The Black Fairy (Jaime Murray) ordered her grandson to kill the Savior. In the end, Rumple (Robert Carlyle) killed his mother and ended her reign. He did it to save his ladylove, Belle (Emilie de Ravin), whom the Black Fairy imprisoned.

"Once Upon a Time" is expected to return this fall on ABC.