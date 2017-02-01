One Direction Reunion Rumors: Louis Tomlinson Says Band Could Be Back Together Again

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Reuters/L.E. Baskow One Direction poses backstage with their awards for Top Duo or Group and Top Touring Band during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 17, 2015.

One Direction fans have been given renewed hope about a possible reunion of the band. This is thanks to Louis Tomlinson, who believes that he could get together with Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan again.

On the "Today" show, Tomlinson said that "there's time" for this highly anticipated One Direction reunion, although there are no specifics about that yet.

"Nobody knows when," the 25-year-old singer admitted. "I think we're enjoying a bit of time to ourselves, exploring our own solo things," he went on to say.

An insider of Hollywood Life also says that Styles, Tomlinson, Payne and Horan are up for a One Direction reunion sometime in the future.

"We all know they are all working on their own things right now, but Niall, Louis, Liam and Harry are definitely for it but it will be years down the line," the insider said. "When they have done all the stuff they want to do personally," he went on to say.

For now, however, they are doing their own thing. The guys have been very busy with their solo careers after they went on hiatus. Tomlinson, for one, collaborated with DJ Steve Aoki for his debut single, "Just Hold On."

Aoki and the oldest One Direction member recently performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," which marked their television debut in the United States.

Horan released last year his first single, "This Town," which he performed live at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2016. Styles, on the other hand, will show his acting chops later this year in the epic action thriller, "Dunkirk," by Christopher Nolan.

Payne has yet to release new music, but he did sign a record deal with Capitol Records UK, which fuelled rumors that he was leaving One Direction. He is also going to be the father of Cheryl Cole's baby.