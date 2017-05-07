'One Piece' Chapter 865 Spoilers: Has Big Mom Found a Way to Sustain Her Powers?

"One Piece" chapter 865 has everyone at the edge of their seats as they wait to learn the fate of Luffy and Bege's camp following the destruction of the Mount Caramel picture.

(Photo: Viz Media)A promotional image for "One Piece."

It was revealed in the recently released chapter of "One Piece" that it was Brook who stole the portrait and smashed it into pieces. However, readers would notice that Big Mom is yet to let out a scream.

Bege is expecting to see Big Mom shriek in pain, affecting the underlings around her as she makes herself vulnerable to attacks in the process. It is at least what Bege wants to happen in "One Piece" chapter 865, as per The Inquisitr.

So far, none of that has come to pass yet, which led some fans to worry about the fate of the crew. After all, Big Mom is not the easiest to beat.

Many readers, however, are hoping that "One Piece" chapter 865 will mark her long-awaited defeat especially with a complicated, dangerous plan Bege cooked up for this mission.

There are those who believe that this time will come in the next chapter. Some speculate that Big Mom is just in a state of shock with all that's happening.

It is being said that she is still too upset about the ruined wedding cake to react about the Mount Caramel picture. However, the crew is about to remind her what she should really be worrying about in "One Piece" chapter 865.

Another reason that many fans believe that all hell will break loose and Big Mom will be in serious trouble is Dogtooth's reaction in the previous chapter. At the sight of the destruction, Dogtooth's face became white with worry.

As fans know, he can see a bit of the future and he may have seen danger for Big Mom and their crew. This might unfold soon in "One Piece" chapter 865.