'One Piece' Chapter 868 Spoilers: Big Mom Assassination Plot Continues in Upcoming Chapter

After spending two chapters tackling young Linlin's past, the narrative is coming back to the present to check in on the older Linlin, who is now Big Mom, on the next chapter of the popular manga series "One Piece."

Viz Official Website"One Piece" is a long-running manga series written by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine since 1997.

Two chapters ago, the combined forces of the Straw Hats and the Fire Tank Pirates have put to motion the triggering factor that's supposed to render the otherwise invincible Big Mom vulnerable to physical attacks. Brook, disguised as Luffy, broke Mother Caramel's photo in half, which sent the Charlotte matriarch screaming. Once Big Mom drops to her knees, Bege, whose plan this all was, will be on hand to chop the gigantic Yonkou pirate's head off.

It seems to be a simple enough plan — too simple that it's almost certainly going to fail. Big Mom's scream is unnaturally loud. Moreover, it came with her fondest and saddest memories of the woman she calls Mother Caramel. The intruders have also ruined her cake and sent the wedding reception into chaos. How will all these factors affect the way Big Mom reacts to the destruction of Mother Caramel's portrait? Is she about to go on yet another deadly rampage, just like how she does when she's craving for croquembouche?

The Big Mom Assassination Plot continues on the upcoming 868th chapter. But the previous chapter has left the still unanswered question of what happened to Mother Caramel, who, it turns out, was a child slaver about to sell Linlin to the government at an insanely high price. However, at Linlin's sixth birthday party, Mother Caramel, along with the other orphans of the Sheep's House, vanished into thin air in a haunting scene that has made fans speculate that the overly blissful Linlin may have accidentally eaten everyone along with her croquembouche cake.

Fans have also been wondering about the technicalities of acquiring the devil fruit powers of someone else, like how Big Mom did with the Soru Soru no Mi, which was revealed to have initially belonged to Mother Caramel. Did she get it by eating Mother Caramel herself, or did she come across a respawned fruit much later on?

More answers to the mysteries of Big Mom's life will be revealed as the Assassination Plot continues on a new chapter of "One Piece," which is coming out on the next issue of the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.

In other news, Oricon has just released its manga sales rankings for the first half of the fiscal year 2017. "One Piece," which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has topped the said rankings in the overall sales for the entire series, as well as in the sales by volumes. The rankings were based on manga sales from Nov. 21 last year to May 21 this year.