'One Piece' chapter 870 Spoilers: Jinbe, Sanji to Come Up With Plan to Defeat Big Mom?

The latest chapter of "One Piece" ended with a bang — Big Mom came back to her senses and started her attack. As everyone's lives hang in the balance, "Knight of the Sea" Jinbe and "Black Leg" Sanji came up with a final yet desperate plan that they think can defeat Big Mom once and for all.

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of the Yonkou pirate Big Mom from the popular anime series "One Piece."

In the previous chapter titled "Under Siege," the Straw Hat Pirates and the Vinsmoke Family retreated inside Capone "Gang" Bege's fortress. Inside Big Father's hideout, Jinbe asked Bege what they should do next, but they found themselves in a dire situation as the fortress came under attack by an irate Big Mom.

As everyone eagerly anticipates the release of "One Piece" chapter 870, fans took to One Piece forum to share their predictions on what could happen next. User one-piece monster believed the Straw Hat Pirates will have a hard time defeating Big Mom. Due to this, Jinbe and Sanji might come out with a desperate plan.

However, this plan might involve a great sacrifice. Even though there has been no confirmation yet, multiple reports have suggested that Jinbe might give up his life to save the Straw Hat Pirates, Fire Tank Pirates and the Barto Club from Big Mom's rage.

In the 863rd chapter, Jinbe left Big Mom's crew to join the Straw Hat Pirates. Enraged, Big Mom said that he must give up his life first, which the former Shichibukai was prepared to do despite Monkey D. Luffy's protests.

Besides Jinbe's ultimate sacrifice, fans will see more of the Vinsmoke Family's advanced combat technology. The Tamatebako box, which Du Feld failed to open during the chaos, may also play a big part in the looming all-out war.

"One Piece" 870 will not come out on the shelves this coming week to allow creator Eiichiro Oda to rest and recuperate. Instead, the next installment will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump on July 3, Monday.