'One Piece' Episode 783: Key Visual Art, Voice Actors for Sanji's Siblings Revealed

The Japanese anime series "One Piece" is at the threshold of the highly anticipated Whole Cake Island Arc. And now that the Sanji Retrieval Team is once again out of food, will their hunger drive them much sooner to the island or will their growling stomachs sidetrack them for the second time?

Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Fuji TV/Toei Animation Key visual art for the upcoming Whole Cake Island arc, kicking off on the anime series “One Piece” this week.

Luffy and his crew may have managed to leave Fron Island will all their limbs intact and much of the Marine Base's food ration in hand, but leaving Pedro and Pekoms on the ship for hours with not a single crumb to eat ended up working to the crew's disadvantage. The two Minks along with the rest of the crew sat down and feasted on their loot, much to Nami's chagrin. Can the Sanji Retrieval Team survive long enough to get to Whole Cake Island?

The trailer for the next episode titled "Sanji's Homecoming — Into Big Mom's Territory!" shows a brief glimpse at a gaunt-looking Luffy catching what looks to be an enormous fish, which should be enough to tide them over for days; that is, if he successfully reels it in.

YouTube/Toei Animation

The upcoming episode will also usher in a brand-new chapter in Sanji's life, wherein aside from meeting the girl he has been arranged to marry, he will also be reunited with his family and the father who previously disowned him.

The key visual art for the Straw Hats' new adventure, plus the list of additional cast has officially been released. The press release also states that the series will be keeping its current opening theme, "We Can!" by Kishidan and Hiroshi Kitadani, with some visual revamps previewing the events of the brand-new arc.

Additionally, a stellar lineup of voice actors has also been announced for Sanji's siblings. Michiko Neya, who previously provided the voice of Riza Hawkeye in "Fullmetal Alchemist," will now be voicing Sanji's sister, Reiju, the oldest of the Vinsmoke brood. Noriaki Sugiyama, best known for being the voice of Sasuke Uchiha in the "Naruto" franchise, will also be lending his voice to Sanji's oldest brother, Ichiji.

Atsushi Miyauchi, who voiced Strong Ishijima in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V," will be portraying the voice of Niji, while Kenjirou Tsuda, who was Seto Kaiba's voice in "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters GX," will now be adding the youngest Vinsmoke, Yonji, to his list of voice acting roles.

The "One Piece" Whole Cake Island arc kicks off on Sunday, April 9 at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.