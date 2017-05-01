'One Piece' Episode 787 Spoilers: Pudding Makes Bold Move That Can Make or Break Straw Hat Pirates' Trust

There are only three days left before the highly anticipated wedding tea party, and the Charlotte matriarch, Big Mom, has finally appeared to oversee the preparations. Will the Sanji Retrieval Team make it in time to save their friend in the next episode of the anime series "One Piece?"

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of the Yonkou pirate Big Mom from the popular anime series "One Piece."

The previous episode saw Luffy and his crew disembarking at Chocolat Town on Cacao Island, which was still a good day away from their intended destination. While there, they met a café proprietress named Pudding, who generously covered up for Luffy and Chopper after the two Straw Hat pirates ate her café, which was entirely made up of chocolate and other edible materials.

However, when Luffy eventually introduced himself, Pudding responded with a shocked expression that Nami did not fail to miss. The Straw Hats may not know it yet, but they have just met Sanji's intended bride, who is apparently aware of their connection to her arranged fiancé.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "The Emperor's Daughter! Sanji's Fiancée – Pudding!" shows that the truth will quickly be revealed, and despite their worries and anxieties over Pudding's intentions, it seems that Big Mom's daughter will just as quickly win them over with her seeming naiveté and genuine affections for Sanji.

It is also hinted that Pudding will be making an unexpected move that is sure to surprise the Sanji Retrieval Team. What kind of move will this be? Could she reveal herself as an ally or an enemy for Luffy and his crew?

Meanwhile, in her huge appearance laced in dance and song during the final scenes of the previous episode, Big Mom has also revealed that she is well aware of Luffy's presence in her territory and that she can hardly wait to finally meet the legendary Straw Hat pirates face to face. What could the Yonkou pirate be planning for Luffy and his crew? Will this impede the Sanji Retrieval Team from ever stepping foot on Whole Cake Island, or will Big Mom be setting traps for them along the way to ensure that they never make it in time to stop the upcoming wedding?

In an interview posted by the official "One Piece" website and translated by The One Piece Podcast, director Toshinori Fukuzawa said that with the introduction of a handful of new characters and more complicated relations, they are taking care to keep the concept of Luffy bringing Sanji back at the core of each episode.

"We're being very careful so that the audience is always aware of this core component," Fukuzawa said.

"One Piece" episode 787 will air on Sunday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.