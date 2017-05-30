'One Piece' Episode 791 Spoilers: Retrieval Team Meets Sanji and a Shocking Adversary in Whole Cake Island

Will the Sanji Retrieval Team's mission end in success on the next episode of the anime series "One Piece?"

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of Sanji Vinsmoke from the anime series “One Piece.”

If the final scene of the previous episode is anything to go by, it does seem like Luffy and his crew are about finally see the man they have sailed all the way to Whole Cake Island to retrieve. It looked like Pudding had made good on her promise to bring Sanji to the only unguarded landing point in the entire island. But was the shadowy figure standing on the shore really Sanji, and has he been waiting for the Thousand Sunny all this time?

The official trailer for the upcoming episode shows the Sanji Retrieval Team chasing Sanji into a forest full of candies. However, they seem to be easily distracted by the sight of sweets everywhere and also seem to have lost Sanji because of it.

But while the man does look like Sanji, he is curiously not acting like himself at all. For one thing, he's holding a lemon-colored lollipop in one hand instead of the usual cigarette that has already become an indispensable part of his appearance. And then, when the Straw Hats make it further into the forest, they find themselves face to face with another Luffy, who seems to resemble their captain in both appearance and personality.

What is going on in the forest of candies? Has Pudding really brought Sanji to the Straw Hats, or did she fail, which consequently led to Big Mom setting a trap for Luffy and his crew? Could they be dealing with a shapeshifter or could the lollipop-wielding Sanji and the duplicate Luffy be a product of someone else's machinations?

Moreover, Jinbe's fate in the hands of Big Mom has also been left hanging in the air. Jinbe went to Big Mom to try and ask the Yonko pirate's permission to leave. But while Big Mom seemed receptive to the idea, she eventually told Jinbe that he will have to give something up in exchange for his departure. Jinbe's fate is about to be decided by Big Mom's roulette. Jinbe seems determined to leave Big Mom's crew, but it looks like he may have to literally pay for it with an arm and a leg. How far will Jinbe be willing to go in order to get what he asks for?

"One Piece" episode 791 titled "A Mysterious Forest Full of Candies! Luffy vs Luffy?!" airs on Sunday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.