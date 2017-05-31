'One Punch Man' Chapter 76 Spoilers: Saitama Takes Out Bakuzan and Gouketsu; Monster Association to Retaliate?

Saitama has just taken out both Bakuzan and Gouketsu in the latest chapter of the popular manga series "One Punch Man." What's next for the Caped Baldy as the superhero parody progresses?

Viz Official Website"One Punch Man" is a manga remade by Yuusuke Murata based on the original webcomic created by ONE. It features a bald-headed superhero named Saitama who can knock his opponents with just a single punch.

The previous chapter titled "Foul Play" saw Saitama coming to Suiryu's rescue and having to confront, then eventually kill Suiryu's tormentor, Bakuzan. Suiryu then proceeds to warn Saitama about the Monster Association and to stay away from a particular monster named Gouketsu, who also happened to be a martial arts master.

But instead of heeding Suiryu's warning, Saitama went off in search of Gouketsu, eventually killing the said monster with a single punch. Gouketsu's decapitated head was later seen flying into the stadium to subsequently land at Suiryu's feet. Saitama asked Suiryu to keep what he did a secret and eventually refused Suiryu's request to become his apprentice.

These latest kills will surely have repercussions for Saitama in the next chapters of "One Punch Man." While some fans were surprised by the quick defeat of a monster who's been hyped up for a while, others did not really expect Gouketsu to last long since his prolonged existence would've diverged from the original webcomic and could thus ruin the series' overall narrative.

Most of the events that have happened in the manga for the past two years are apparently not present in the webcomic. And while these may not cause drastic alterations to what's about to come in future chapters, these may change the reasons why certain things have and will still happen.

However, others were hoping for Garou to have defeated Gouketsu instead in order to hype the former up. It may have also been better if Gouketsu have stayed on for a while longer to take down some S-Class Heroes before Saitama annihilated him with a single punch.

How will Bakuzan and Gouketsu's deaths affect Saitama's life in the upcoming chapters. Will Suiryu really be able to keep what he saw Saitama do a secret? Has he given up wanting to be Saitama's apprentice, or will he end up hounding Caped Baldy until the man eventually agrees to take him in?

A new chapter of "One Punch Man" comes out on the next issue of Shuiesha's "Young Jump Web Comics."