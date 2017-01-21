'One Punch Man' Season 2 News: Yusuke Murata Unveils Changes in Saitama's Appearance

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Followers of "One Punch Man" may soon discover a few changes in terms of Saitama's appearance when season 2 arrives. Series creator Yusuke Murata recently uploaded photos of the latest material that he has come up with for the new installment.

Facebook/OnePunchMan.GB'One Punch Man' season 2 is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Earlier this week, an Imgur fan took Murata's Twitter posts that featured the new look fans may potentially see of Saitama in "One Punch Man" season 2 and compared it with other pictures.

According to Comic Book, the said fan placed before and after images of the bald hero in slides.

In the side-by-side photos, fans can see the differences between Saitama's old looks and his new appearance. The outlet notes that it seems Saitama has more expressions on his face now compared to the first installment. It also appears that Murata has decided to give fans more close-up drawings so they can have a better look at the battles and the expressions of the characters.

It has yet to be officially confirmed if the latest images from Yusuke Murata are what fans will actually see in "One Punch Man" season 2. On the other hand, the new material could also mean that the upcoming installment will be of better quality compared to the first.

As for the expected release of the new episodes, Madhouse has not dropped a specific launch date yet. On the other hand, there have been previous reports suggesting that "One Punch Man" will resume sometime this year.

Ever since it was officially announced that "One Punch Man" will have a second installment, fans have been waiting for more news about the exact release date of the new episodes. However, there has been little or no word from the development team so far.

While "One Punch Man" season 2 has not received a premiere date yet, recent rumors suggest that the upcoming installment may be released sometime mid-2017. The details on the reports are scarce but there is a chance Madhouse may be planning for a spring or fall launch.

Madhouse has yet to address the speculations on the rumored release of "One Punch Man" season 2.