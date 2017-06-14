'One Punch Man' Season 2 Release Date News: Anime Coming in 2018? May Feature Hero Hunter Arc

Despite not having been on the air for a long time, "One Punch Man" is still considered one of the most popular anime today. After a wonderful first season, many are asking when the second season will air. Well, luckily, after many years, "One Punch Man" season 2 may finally be released.

YouTube/Foxen Anime Saitama is the reluctant hero in "One Punch Man," which has a tentative summer 2018 return for season 2.

There is much to love about the series: the villains, the Hero Association, and of course, everybody's favorite hero in a yellow suit, Saitama, himself. "One Punch Man" also became a hit due to its amazing animation that shows how incredible each fight scene is. Every punch Saitama releases makes every fan feel his incredible strength.

Last March, Madhouse finally confirmed that "One Punch Man" season 2 was in production. The announcement for the second season was previously confirmed by cast members Kaito Ishikawa (Genos), Yuki Kaji (Sonic) and Makoto Furukuwa (Saitama).

Despite the confirmation of its production, Madhouse still hasn't revealed many details about "One Punch Man" season 2. Because of the lack of information regarding the story, character designs, or any specific new additions, many believe that the second season may not be released until 2018.

For now, fans of the series are guessing what season 2 may have in store for them. Reports suggests that the next season might cover the Hero Hunter arc for the manga series.

The Hero Hunter arc features the villain Garou, also known as the Hero Hunter. Garou is a former student of Bang who is known by his hero name, Silver Fang. The villain is a talented martial artist who was banned by his teacher for injuring a lot of his classmates in the dojo. Garou is known for his hatred of heroes, and is considered by the Hero Association as a threat.

There is still no official news about "One Punch Man" season 2's release date. For now, fans of the series will have to stick to the manga and wait for more details.