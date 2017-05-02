'One-Punch Man' Season 2 Release Date, News: Anime to Return in November?; First Season Released on Blu-Ray

The highly anticipated second season of "One-Punch Man" still has no official release date attached to it, but rumor has it that it will debut in November of this year.

Facebook/OfficialVIZMedia'One-Punch Man' season 2 is rumored to premiere in November 2017.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that production for the second season of the Japanese anime is already underway. It is believed that season 2 will have a lot more in store for fans, especially since there are a number of villains speculated to be challenging Saitama's skills.

As previously reported, Saitama's more romantic side is expected to be showcased in the coming season. It is believed that a new character will be introduced to serve as the bald-headed hero's love interest. However, there has also been talk of this potential love to result in Saitama becoming weak.

And while some fans are excited to see Saitama trying to woo a woman, others are more thrilled about the wide array of antagonists expected to be introduced. It can be recalled that Saitama faced and defeated Lord Boros in the first season, and it has been said that the devious villain will return to exact his revenge on the one-punch hero.

Apart from Lord Boros, Garou is another villain who will take on Saitama in the new season. Garou is going to align himself with the Monster Association in order to finally defeat Saitama, but it remains to be seen if he will be successful. However, rumors also claim that Saitama could taste his first loss in season 2.

In other news, the first season of "One-Punch Man" was recently released on Blu-Ray, which means fans can repeatedly watch their favorite episodes and scenes. Those who have never watched the series also have a chance to catch up prior to the second season's release, which is speculated to be on Nov. 11, 2017.

Of course, since this cannot be confirmed at this time, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.