'One Punch Man' Season 2 Rumors: Anime to Reveal Blast's Real Identity; Is He Saitama's Alternate Self?

While the release date of "One Punch Man" season 2 still remains a mystery months after its announcement, rumors about how its story will pan out continue to surface online. Among the many speculations on the highly anticipated anime series, though, one of the most interesting is that it will reveal who Blast really is, possibly as Saitama's alternate self.

Viz MediaRumors claim that Blast is Saitama's alternate self.

Avid "One Punch Man" fans know too well that not much is known about Blast. While he is garbed in a superhero outfit similar to that of the series' main protagonist, Saitama, and sports a spiky hair, he is still much a mystery as nobody knows about his background and his face has not been clearly shown. However, it is said that the mystery Blast is shrouded in will finally be over as "One Punch Man" season 2 will reveal who he really is.

According to recent reports, there are a lot of theories on who Blast really is. Although the highest-ranked member of the Hero Association does not attend meetings, it is suspected that he just looks like an average human. However, as the top-rank superhero, some can't help but suspect that he has a god-like identity after all.

On the other hand, some fans suspect that Blast is related to Saitama. While there are some who suspect that he may be Saitama's father, there are those who think that he is the alternate version of the bald superhero, just like the DC superhero Flash, who has an alternate self.

While the said theories on Blast are sensible and possible, unfortunately, there is no conclusive evidence that can prove the veracity on any of the mentioned. If "One Punch Man" season 2, indeed, unveils the mystery on Blast, only by then can it be confirmed if any of the mentioned theories on Blast holds true or not.

Meanwhile, rumors claiming that "One Punch Man" season 2 will feature Garou as Saitama's main opponent continue to circulate online. However, just like the theories on Blast, this can only be confirmed once the anime arrives, allegedly this November.