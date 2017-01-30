'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers News: Tournament Paves the Way for Saitama and Garou Confrontation?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"One Punch Man" season 2 is expected to adapt the source material by ONE and Yusuke Murata to the latter, much like the successful first season.

That being said, fans have so much to be excited about the anime's return especially with the story development that the manga has reached.

Madhouse Entertainment A screenshot of Saitama from the "One Punch Man" opening

Spoiler Alert! The following contains potential spoilers for "One Punch Man" season 2 and the manga. Read at your own discretion.

Those who follow the manga up to the latest chapters would know that Saitama has taken part in a martial arts tournament.

It will be very exciting to see "One Punch Man" season 2 cover this story arc as it presents the possibilities of introducing more heroes and villains.

This might also finally give Saitama the chance to finally show his true strength. While he could not care less about what others think of him, a display of his brawns will definitely silence the naysayers.

The martial arts tournament alone could be covered in several episodes of "One Punch Man" season 2 with colorful new characters going in and out.

In the recently released volume of the "One Punch Man" manga, it is revealed that Saitama is actually consumed in it too. This presents a unique opportunity for troublemakers.

This is exactly what a Dragon-level threat monster called Centichoro does. While the hero for fun is too distracted, he swoops in to do some damage in the city.

Too bad for him, Centichoro, he finds himself dealing with the hero-hunter Garou, a former student of Silverfang feared for his evilness and brute force.

From the looks of it, this could set the stage for Saitama and Garou to finally meet in "One Punch Man" season 2.

It is unknown at the moment how many episodes the new season will have. A premiere date for "One Punch Man" season 2 is yet to be announced.