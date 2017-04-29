OnePlus 5 Rumors: A Dual-Lens Rear Camera May Be One of the Smartphone's Key Features

The OnePlus 5 is currently rumored to be among the smartphones that people will want to watch out for this year, and recent rumblings have begun to hint at why this could be a potentially highly coveted device.

OnePlus official websiteThe follow-up to the OnePlus 3(shown), is rumored to be known as the OnePlus 5

The most recent rumors pertaining to the possibly soon-to-be released smartphone came courtesy of a new report from India Today.

Right off the bat, the website reveals that the new smartphone will have a rear camera featuring a dual-lens setup. The addition of this feature is apparently meant to help the latest OnePlus offering compete with other devices on the market that offer the same kind of technology. That dual-lens camera is also supposedly designed to excel in low-light situations.

Furthermore, the report notes that the dual-lens camera may be paired up with one up front that is more conventional, though this secondary camera may still be able to provide 16 megapixels.

If these rumors pan out then the OnePlus 5 will likely be worthy of consideration for anyone interested in getting a new phone with impressive camera specs.

Other potential specs and features of the new smartphone mentioned in the report include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor and at least 6GB of RAM. Notably, an earlier report from PCPop indicated that the OnePlus 5 may come with 8GB of RAM instead.

Lastly, people who are looking forward to purchasing this phone may be able to choose from variants that offer 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Other important details related to the smartphone – such as its exact price point and other special features – are not known just yet, though they may be revealed soon enough.

No specific release date is known just yet for the OnePlus 5, but with the OnePlus 3 launching in June of last year, that month may again bring big news for this particular rumored smartphone.