OnePlus, Meizu Benchmark Found Fake for OnePlus 3T, Meizu Pro 6

Much to the dismay of the OnePlus supporters, the company is facing a major controversy following the news that OnePlus 3T and Meizu Pro 6 have fake benchmarks.

OnePlus

According to XDA Developers, OnePlus has made its OnePlus 3T seemed to perform faster by using an alternate processor to manipulate the numbers. The publication noted that the company may have changed the thermal restrictions so as to avoid the issues it had with OnePlus X, OnePlus 2 and OnePlus One.

OnePlus reportedly acknowledged the issue and promised to cease utilizing benchmark apps to boost its handsets' benchmark scores.

Meizu, on the other hand, has intentionally "set [its] phones up" so that its devices' benchmark scores will get higher. The company was previously criticized as well due to the poor performance of Anandtech's JavaScript benchmarks.

Both companies use the most recent Snapdragon 821, but their reported benchmark scores were different as compared with other smartphones with the same central processing unit (CPU).

Benchmarks scores are one of the most effective tools to decide on which device to own. Both companies are not the only ones faking their scores. Several manufacturers like HTC, Sony and LG were also caught in the same controversy.

Meizu Official

"The problem is that once we have these large runtimes if you start gaming things by ramping up your clock speeds or disabling governors or something like that, you're going to start putting actual real danger in the phone. ... If you're going to game it ... you won't get as much out of it. You might still get a couple percent, but is it really worth it?" said Geekbench creator John Poole.

This has prompted tech analysts to not rely entirely on benchmark scores. Ideally, the best way to discover what a device can truly offer is through credible reviews or if a user tries it for himself.

Nevertheless, OnePlus and Meizu still manufacture quality products so this issue should not be their downfall, according to India Today.