Oprah Winfrey Teams Up With Tyler Perry to Make New Animated Film on Birth of Jesus

Media moguls Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry are teaming up to star in a new animated Christmas film that will be in theaters nationwide this fall.

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch)Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry arrive at the "Precious" film screening during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival, September 13, 2009.

Winfrey, Perry and Tracy Morgan will be the voices behind three humorous camels named Deborah, Cyrus, and Flexis that travel with the three wise men in the upcoming animated film "The Star," according to People magazine.

The film tells the story of a donkey named Bo, portrayed by Steven Yeun of "The Walking Dead," and his friends who are guided by the star, and how the group become a part of the greatest story ever told — the very first Christmas.

"The Star" marks director Timothy Reckart's fourth outing behind the camera. His previous works include, a 10-minute Oscar-nominated short film "Head Over Heels" — his graduation film, "Token Hunchback," and "Leftovers."

"The Star" isn't Oprah's first role in voice animation. The talk show tycoon previously did voiceover work for the 2009 animated film "The Princess and The Frog," which grossed over $267 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Winfrey also did voiceover work in 2007's "Bee Movie," which grossed more than $287 million worldwide. She has starred in 19 films to date, and will star as Mrs. Which in the forthcoming film "A Wrinkle in Time," based on a novel by Madeleine L'Engle.

Last March, Perry narrated "The Passion Live," a present-day retelling of the millenniums-old account of Jesus Christ's last days on Earth, crucifixion, and resurrection, all packaged into a lively musical set to love songs, as previously reported by The Christian Post. Perry has starred in 21 films, produced 20 movies, written 17 films, and directed 16 movies.

Other celebrities cast in "The Star" include Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth and Grammy Award-winner Kelly Clarkson. In the roles of Mary and Joseph are Gina Rodriguez of "Jane the Virgin" and Zachary Levi of "Tangled." The iconic Oscar Award-winner Christopher Plummer will portray King Herod.

"The Star" is set to hit theaters nationwide on Nov. 10.