'Orange Is the New Black' Season 5 News, Spoilers: Poussey Murals Appear in Major Cities; First Look Clip Released

Samira Wiley's character, Poussey, may have died in the previous season of "Orange Is the New Black," but that does not mean that her death will be ignored. Artworks of the character will be appearing in several cities as a tribute.

Facebook/OITNB'Orange Is the New Black' season 5 will premiere on June 9 on Netflix.

According to the Associated Press, Netflix has enlisted the help of several artists to paint murals of Poussey in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

"I want to do the character justice and do the show justice because I think they have so many strong messages that are really relevant today. I'm a huge, huge fan of the show. I actually watch it while I paint," artist Michelle Tanguay, who is based in Detroit, said.

It can be recalled that Poussey died because of the corrections officers in season 4. Her death sparked a prison riot at the facility, resulting in Daya (Dascha Polanco) acquiring a gun and pointing it at corrections officer Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey). It ended with a cliffhanger, and season 5 is expected to open with the scene.

A first look video was released by Netflix earlier this month, and it features Daya being pressured by the other inmates to pull the trigger on Humphrey, who looks terrified beyond belief. Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) then stumble upon the riot as they are talking about staying out of trouble. They contemplate what to do, eventually stepping away from the scene.

It has been revealed that the entirety of the 13-episode fifth season will take place over the course of only three days, which means a lot will happen in just 72 hours.

It remains to be seen whether Daya will end up shooting Humphrey. The clip ends with the sound of a gunshot, but it is unclear if Daya really carried out the deed.

Watch the first look video below: