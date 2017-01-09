'Orange is the New Black' Season 5 Spoilers, News: What to Expect From the New Installment

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The cast and crew of "Orange is the New Black" season 5 are hard at work, and there are definitely lots of things to look forward to when the show returns. One of these is the highly anticipated return of Lolly.

FACEBOOK/ Orange is the New Black'Orange is the New Black' season 5 returns sometime 2017 on Netflix.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Lori Petty sounded pretty sure that her character will be back despite being sent to the Psych ward. When asked if Lolly would make a comeback for "Orange is the New Black" season 5, Petty said: "I certainly hope so. I do think we will. I can't say for sure, but I absolutely think we will."

In season 4 of the hit Netflix series, Lolly killed the assassin who was sent to get rid of Alex (Laura Prepon). Troubled with the act of killing and burying the dead body, Lolly started talking to herself. The correction officers then discovered that the words she had been mumbling all happened in real life.

A tearful Mr. Healy (Michael Harney), believing that Lolly needed more help than she thought did, then sent the troubled character to the Psych ward. Watch the clip below to relive the memory of how Lolly was forced into Psych.

Meanwhile, Pop Sugar says "Orange is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan will return to take on season 5, 6 and 7. Kohan is a multi-Emmy Award nominee. She has other credits to her name and was identified in 2014 as one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

There is not much known about the plot of "Orange is the New Black" season 5, but it is expected that the following stars will return as they have been posting photos of them on set on social media: Jessica Pimentel, Jackie Cruz, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Taryn Manning, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon and others.

Netflix has yet to announce a specific release date for "Orange is the New Black" season 5 but the new episodes are expected to arrive sometime mid-2017.