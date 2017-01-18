'Orange is the New Black' Season 5: Taryn Manning Responds to Rumors That She's Planning to Leave Series

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Controversies and rumors never leave the cast of "Orange is the New Black," and Taryn Manning is the latest to receive a host of comments from fans. The frenzy started with a tabloid report that claimed the actress may decide to leave the series.

FACEBOOK/Orange is the New Black'Orange is the New Black' season 4 banner. Taryn Manning (far right) plays the role of Pennsatucky in the series.

According to Screen Crush, an InTouch report suggested that Manning was planning to detach herself from her iconic role in "Orange is the New Black." The report went on to claim that the actress may also decide to move her career base to Los Angeles. The article though has since been deleted.

Manning is known for her character named Pennsatucky in the hit Netflix series. She is one of the original cast members and will also be part of the cast of "Orange is the New Black" season 5.

In October, the actress revealed to TMZ that she had been having sobriety issues. However, Manning clarified at the time that she's getting all the help she needs to stay sober. "I am truly grateful for what some may call hitting rock bottom," she told TMZ. "I've never felt more accepted, forgiven, and supported during this period in my life," she adds.

On Wednesday, the "Orange is the New Black" season 5 cast member took to Instagram to slam the tabloid that suggested she was leaving the show. She uploaded a photo that reads: "It's always the ones with the dirty hands pointing the fingers." The image was captioned, "#quit #never ILove my squad! Silly magazines but still love ya! Xoxo."

The series, which stars Manning, Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks and more, has been renewed for two more seasons following "Orange is the New Black" season 5. While there is still no official premiere date for the fifth installment, new episodes are expected to arrive sometime this year.

Filming for "Orange is the New Black" season 5 kicked off around July 2016. It has yet to be revealed if production for the new installment has already wrapped up.