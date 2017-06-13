'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Might Premiere June 2018

"Orange is the New Black" season 5 has just been released on Netflix, and reports are already speculating that the sixth season might also be released in June next year.

facebook.com/OITNBNetflix officially releases the latest episodes of 'Orange Is The New Black' season 5 on Friday, June 9.

Many fans and reports believe that "Orange is the New Black" season 6 will most likely premiere sometime in June 2018.

Since its second season, Netflix's hit comedy drama series has consistently been released in June. For season 2, it premiered on June 6, 2014. The next installment followed on June 11, 2015. Season 4 then became available on June 17, 2014, and season 5 was just released last June 9.

With this very clear pattern of "Orange is the New Black" premieres, fans are almost positive that season 6 will air in June 2018.

Luckily for "Orange is the New Black" fans, they will not have to worry about not seeing the show anymore since Netflix ordered three more seasons of the show back in 2016.

Recently, Netflix has not been in the best terms with fans as they have abruptly killed off important hit series such as "Sense8" and "The Get Down."

In February 2016, Netflix announced: "The original series Orange is the New Black, the comedic drama set in a women's prison from creator and executive producer Jenji Kohan, has been renewed for three additional seasons on Netflix. ... Concurrently, it was announced that Kohan has committed to continue as 'Orange is the New Black's' executive producer and showrunner for seasons five, six and seven."

Meanwhile, for people who have binged watch "Orange is the New Black" season 5 already, one major question might be lurking: Will the characters still be together and remain in Litchfield Penitentiary next installment?

In season 5, fans found out that the inmates of Litchfield Penitentiary eventually ignited a massive riot — it is totally out of control to the extent that SWAT forces were called in to neutralize the situation.

The season 5 finale showed the characters being called in line and are ordered to board several buses as they are bound to leave Litchfield. Unfortunately for other characters, they seem to have been separated from their best friends, which is what happened with Flaca Gonzales (Jackie Cruz) and Maritza Ramos (Diane Guerrero).

"Orange is the New Black" season 5 is now available on Netflix.