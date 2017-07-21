'Orange Is the New Black' Season 6 Rumors: Netflix Series to Feature Two Correctional Facilities

Facebook/Orange is the New Black It is suspected that "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 may feature two correctional facilities.

As the season 5 finale of "Orange Is the New Black" featured some of the inmates being loaded to a bus, presumably to be transferred to other facilities, it is now suspected that the next season of the original Netflix series may feature two correctional facilities.

According to reports, there is a possibility for "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 to feature the inmates divided into two groups as some of them are presumed to be transported to other facilities in the season 5 finale following the three-day riot. While she did not categorically say that it will be the case, Selenis Leyva, who plays the role of Gloria Mendoza, suggested that it is a possibility as, after all, nothing is now concrete after the events that transpired in the previous season.

"Nothing will ever, ever be the same. Not Litchfield, not any of these women. If you do make it out alive, it's going to be a whole new world...we've become very used to Litchfield. Will there be a Litchfield? I think the world is going to change drastically for those that survive, and that's scary," Leyva told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

However, it is not only Leyva who believes that it is possible for the inmates of Litchield to be divided into two groups. Dascha Polanco, who plays the role of Daya Diaz in the Netflix original series, also opines that it is not a remote possibility as prison life can be unpredictable.

"As in life when you're in prison, you don't know if you'll survive, if you'll be transferred, if they'll keep you in there, if they set you free," Polanco said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While it remains unclear whether "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 will, indeed, feature two prisons or those characters who will be transported to other facilities will still be featured, Polanco expressed her desire for the series to tackle her character's emotional issues, specifically her post-partum depression as she wants the topic to be a point of discussion in the series.

Whether "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 will really feature two prisons or tackle post-partum depression through Daya, fans can only speculate for now.

"Orange Is the New Black" is expected to arrive in summer next year.