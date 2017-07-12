'Orphan Black' Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers: Cosima Blackmailed; Krystal Finds Key to Kira's Safety?

(Photo: YouTube/BBC America) A screenshot from "Orphan Black" season 5, episode 6, "Manacled Slim Wrists."

Only five episodes remain in season 5 before "Orphan Black" officially comes to an end. Secrets are coming out and the tension will only continue to rise in next week's episode.

Titled "Manacled Slim Wrists," episode 6 of "Orphan Black" season 5 will see Cosima (Tatiana Maslany) finding herself without any other choice but to help PT Westmorland (Stephen McHattie).

Her assistance will be key in moving things along for him. In last week's episode of "Orphan Black" season 5, Cosima discovered that Westmorland is sick or even dying and is trying to cure himself. She confronted him about it, but things did not go as planned.

What's clear to Cosima is that Westmorland is willing to go great lengths, even put everyone else under the bus including an innocent child just to prolong his life. Yannis was one of these sacrifices and Kira (Skyler Wexler) is about to share the same fate if Cosima and the rest fail to hatch a plan to stop it.

Unfortunately, "Orphan Black" season 5, episode 6 will see Cosima practically powerless in keeping them all safe. Westmorland has killed Yannis and has imprisoned her.

Not all hope is lost though. The synopsis for the upcoming installment teases that Krystal (Maslany) will find a vital clue that could change everything. However, they will have to make a move before it's too late.

In the waning moments of "Orphan Black" season 5, episode 5, Delphine (Évelyne Brochu) has provided Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy) information about what they are planning to do to Kira.

She supplied everything she knows about it in the hopes of finding a loophole or anything that could help them. They will have to find a way to stop it fast, because with everything going on, Westmorland and company could be looking to fast-track it.

The final episodes of "Orphan Black" season 5 will rely on time now and how it could mess up everything for the characters. Westmorland is trying to buy time for himself while the sestras are racing against it to save Kira. Who will succeed?

"Orphan Black" season 5, episode 6, "Manacled Slim Wrists," airs Saturday, July 15, at 10 p.m. ET on BBC America.