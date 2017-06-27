'Orphan Black' Season 5 Spoilers: Cosima Makes a 'Terrible Discovery'

In the next episode of "Orphan Black," spoilers hint at a "terrible discovery" to be uncovered by Cosima Niehaus (Tatiana Maslany).

Facebook/orphanblacktvPromotional image for "Orphan Black."

"Orphan Black" started airing in 2013 and gained popularity for its science-fiction thriller genre. The plot revolves around the struggle of several clones — all portrayed by Maslany — and finding out who created them. Meanwhile, season 5 is "Orphan Black's" final installment.

Recently, in a 30-second teaser, Cosima was seen exploring the woods deep in the night. In the scene that followed, she talked to a girl as she was still looking for answers.

The scientist continued to demand for the truth about something but the girl did not appear to trust her. This prompted Cosima to ask why she was so scared to speak up. However, instead of cooperating, the girl warded Cosima off and said: "You're gonna get me in trouble."

As Cosima's investigation continued, Scott Smith (Josh Vokey) appeared in a separate scene and talked about a "cell" that appeared to be something they wanted to hide from the scientist.

As the trailer reached its end, Cosima discovered what looked like a scary dungeon with tiled walls where one of them had blood on it. Attached to the wall was a chain. The horror on Cosima's face indicated that whatever she discovered was beyond her expectations.

Meanwhile, the rest of the synopsis for "Orphan Black's" next episode, which is called "Let the Children and Childbearers Toil," said Siobhan Sadler (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Sarah Manning (also played by Maslany) will work together in looking for more information that can help them in their investigation on the Neolution defector.

In one scene from the same trailer, Sarah directed her foster mother's attention to something that was on her daughter Kira's (Skyler Wexler) hand. She then asked the young girl, "What did she do to you?" This might have something to do with Sarah's own adventure with Mrs. S in the upcoming episode.

"Let the Children and Childbearers Toil" will air on Saturday, July 1, at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.