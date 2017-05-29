'Orphan Black' Season 5 Spoilers: EP Graeme Manson Teases Final Season

BBC America will air the final season of its hit sci-fi thriller "Orphan Black." Executive producer Graema Manson teases character-centric episodes that will delve into the past of fan-favorite clone sisters Sarah, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, and Alison.

New clones are usually introduced every season. However, for the fifth and final installment of "Orphan Black", one final clone might be introduced. Manson believes that Tatiana Maslany has portrayed over a hundred characters in the series. Instead of adding new ones that will just come and go, Manson shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the sestras, Sarah, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, and Alison, will have expansive featurettes.

Each of the aforementioned clones will be getting their own episode. The exec teased that their backstories will be told in a series of flashbacks.

On the other hand, a new antagonist will be wreaking havoc next season. P.T. Westmoreland (Stephen McHattie), the brains behind the entire cloning operation, who Manson describes as "the oldest man in the world and the most evil," will be taking the spotlight. Rachel, the once evil clone who started to become likeable, will revert to her old ways. The episode on her backstory, however, will let everyone understand why she is the way she is.

"Sarah's arch nemesis Rachel is back right in front of her, and this happens really early on in the season. But I will say that Rachel has a surprising character arc this season, despite the fact that she is a big bad and that she really wrestles to finally get the sisters under her thumb at the start of the season, where Rachel ends up is not where you might think," Manson said.

Fans should expect Emmy winning actress Tatiana Maslany to reprise her role in the series as the clone sisters, Sarah, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, and Alison.

The fifth and final season of "Orphan Black" premieres this Saturday, June 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.