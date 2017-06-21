'Orphan Black' Season 5 Spoilers, Updates: Finale 'Not a Happy Ending,' Tatiana Maslany Teases

Events are starting to turn grim in the fifth and final season of BBC America's hit sci-fi series "Orphan Black." And according to Emmy award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany, more will follow, especially since the show will not end on a happy note.

Facebook/orphanblacktv/ Tatiana Maslany teases fifth and final season of "Orphan Black"

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from the fifth season of "Orphan Black.]

Maslany, who won best actress for her roles in "Orphan Black," shared in an interview with US Weekly the series finale. She told the publication that "it's not a happy ending for sure, but an ending." Maslany was not sure how to tease the episode without giving out the full details.

When she was asked if fans will see the ending as satisfactory, she answered, "I think what Orphan Black often does is sort of play in the gray area a lot more than in the absolutes of good and bad." She told the publication that these types of stories, ones that challenge people interest her. And she hopes the public will appreciate such stories as well, whether it be emotionally or mentally challenging. She added, "but I'm happy with how we say goodbye to the clones."

Perhaps creators Graeme Manson and John Fawcett's decision to kill off one of the Project Leda clones signifies the start of many unfortunate events. To recap, Veera Suominen a.k.a. M.K. (Maslany) was killed off.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Manson shared that they do not take killing off characters, especially the clones, lightly. But as for Veera's fate, it, according to them, was in the right direction.

For the uninitiated, Veera, who was killed by Ferdinand (James Frain), had a long-standing feud with the man. It was established in the preceding season. Ferdinand killed Veera's friend. To make him pay for what he did, she stole money from him and tried to end him at that. If it were not for Sarah (Maslany) and S (Maria Doyle Kennedy), he would have died. Sadly, what goes around comes around, and Veera met her fate this season.

"Orphan Black" airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. EDT on BBC America.