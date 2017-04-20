'Outlander' Season 3 Air Date, News: First Trailer, Photo Stills Released

The first teaser trailer for the third season of "Outlander" is finally here. And while the series does not return until later this year, the clip definitely offers a lot to look forward to.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz'Outlander' returns in September.

Spanning a mere 40 seconds, the trailer sees Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) separated by time. It can be recalled that Jamie chose to stay in the 1700s in season 2, while Claire traveled back to her own time period. And even though Jamie and Claire have a strong love between them, Claire must go back to her normal life with her husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies).

The trailer starts out with the heartbreaking moment Jamie and Claire said goodbye to each other. Jamie's voice is heard in the background as various scenes flash across the screen. He notes that he has been through a lot and reaffirms his love for Claire.

"I'll find you," he says. "I promise."

New photo stills from the third season were also released prior to the unveiling of the teaser trailer. One of the images sees Jamie on horseback, while another features Claire and Frank smiling and clapping. The scene where the latter was taken appears in the trailer, where the beaming parents happily applaud their daughter Brianna's graduation.

Fans can barely wait for season 3, although Jamie and Claire will not reunite immediately. It has been said that it will take a long time before the two destined lovers see each other once again. However, fans can take comfort in the thought that they will eventually find one another.

The upcoming season is based on the third book in the "Outlander" series by Diana Gabaldon, titled "Voyager." Balfe previously confirmed that the series will stay true to the novel, effectively exciting fans.

"Outlander" season 3 is scheduled to premiere in September on Starz. A specific date has yet to be announced.