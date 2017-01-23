'Outlander' Season 3 Spoilers, News: Gary Young May Have Been Cast as Mr. Willoughby

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The cast and crew of "Outlander" are hard at work these days. A new report says production members were spotted recently in Edinburgh where the stars have been filming for the new installment.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries'Outlander' season 3 arrives sometime 2017 and will see the reunion of Jamie and Claire after 20 years.

Instead of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) being the center of attention, it was Gary Young. According to a new report from OutlanderBTS, Young, who appears on "The Shannara Chronicles" and "Secret City," was spotted on the Edinburgh set for "Outlander" season 3.

It is unclear which character Young will be playing, but it is speculated that the actor may have been tapped to play the role of Mr. Willoughby. In Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" book series, Mr. Willoughby is just a nickname. The character's real name is Yi Tien Cho.

Yi Tien Cho was once a Chinese scholar under the Imperial Chinese government but he was later exiled. He is expected to be introduced to viewers very soon as he will play a vital role in Jamie's new life. Mr. Willoughby will be saved by Jamie from the brink of death. Fans will need to wait for the third installment of the show to see how the two will become friends.

Meanwhile, "Outlander" won four awards during this year's People's Choice Awards. These include Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor for Heughan and Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress for Balfe. Fans over on Twitter are rejoicing over the awards that the Starz show has bagged this year.

As for what fans should see of Jamie's older version in "Outlander" season 3, new filming photos have emerged to give fans a closer look. In one photo from Allison O'Neill, Jamie looks a little bit aged, with added wrinkles on his face and a scruffy look.

As opposed to Heughan's joke earlier last year about his character getting fatter in the upcoming installment, it appears that Jamie is physically fit. On the other hand, his face looks older and more rugged.

"Outlander" season 3 is slated for premiere sometime April on Starz.