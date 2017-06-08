'Overwatch' Anniversary To Close with Double XP Weekend

Blizzard's anniversary celebration for hit game "Overwatch" draws to a close this week, and the company is making sure that players will be online for the last few days of the event with a huge Double Experience Points promo weekend starting Thursday, June 8.

YouTube/PlayOverwatchBlizzard has just recently released a new update on the public test region of "Overwatch."

Players looking to rank up in the team-based online shooter will get a huge boost starting June 8 as the Double XP weekend for the game's anniversary kicks off.

The event will run from Thursday, June 8 at 8 p.m. EDT until Monday the following week on June 12 at 2:59 p.m. EDT. All "Overwatch" platform versions will get the boosted experience points, according to IGN.

What's more is that the double XP boost will be added on top of other bonuses, such as the First Win of the Day boost which adds a free 1,500 XP on top of other group and lobby bonuses. All the other ways that players can earn experience, outside of the First Win bonus, will be doubled. Achievements, match wins, game room bonuses, earning medals and more will get the benefit of twice the XP.

This weekend promo will be a boon for players set on earning the new voice lines and skins, especially the ones that are exclusive for the Anniversary Loot Boxes in the limited time of the "Overwatch" anniversary event.

The anniversary event for the award-winning game has been awash with new promos and content in the past few weeks, according to Comic Book. New developments in the test, or PTR, server are also being seen in time for the close of the anniversary, as Blizzard looks to be announcing a new map soon.

The new map is called the Horizon Lunar Colony, and it is currently playable only in the "Overwatch" PTR servers. Players continue to await the public release of the map, and more details could be revealed at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) annual event.