'Overwatch' Gameplay News: Game Gets New Deathmatch Arcade Mode

Blizzard Entertainment's award-winning team-based online first person shooter game "Overwatch" is getting a new Deathmatch arcade mode in an upcoming developer update.

There will be two ways to play the Deathmatch mode. First is the core gameplay called "free-for-all" Deathmatch where players play individually. Like other deathmatch games, the main goal is to finish with the most number of kills.

In the core Deathmatch mode, players will go up against seven others in every round. To achieve a win, players need to accumulate 20 kills as soon as they can.

Blizzard also has an all-new scoreboard dedicated for the Deathmatch mode. Players that will finish in the top 4 of a match are the ones eligible for win credits and loot boxes. For those who do not win but are in the top 4, they will still get a win credit to be counted in the weekly tally to acquire a free loot box.

The other way to play the upcoming "Overwatch" game mode is called Team Deathmatch. The same principle applies, except the game will be played in a 6v6 format and the required number of kills to get a point is at least 30. The developers have made it even more exciting by allowing players to remove a kill point from their opponents with the help of a Mercy.

Meanwhile, Kaplan also announced that they modified several maps for the upcoming Deathmatch game mode. Some of the maps getting a makeover are from the Assault, Hybrid and Escort game modes, while players can expect to see more of Arena maps for the Team Deathmatch.

Blizzard is also including an all-new map in the upcoming developer update that's specifically designed for the free-for-all Deathmatch mode called Château Guillard — the home of Widowmaker before she was married - that is located in southeastern France.

So, aside from the design of the map, Kaplan is also excited to show players the story behind Widowmaker's family estate and how it will unveil background stories about the character.

The game modes are now live on Overwatch's PTR server.