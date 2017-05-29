'Overwatch' News: Blizzard Addresses Anniversary Loot Box Complaints

Before the arrival of the anniversary event of "Overwatch," most players were hoping that Blizzard Entertainment would drop the most exciting loot boxes. After all, it is the game's first anniversary; hence, the community was expecting the studio to make things far more interesting. However, this is not exactly what happened.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch Unfortunately for Blizzard, most of the fans of "Overwatch" are not happy with the anniversary event.

According to PCGamer, "Overwatch" fans are not really happy with the game's ongoing first-anniversary event. It is really a bummer considering the hype that was built, as players expected so much more from this kind of gig. The complaints reportedly stem from the loot boxes the video game company introduced.

Basically, the loot boxes contain items that are designed or themed according to the aforementioned event. Apparently, though, the credits needed to buy these loot boxes (108 items in total) are just unacceptable. As per the calculations of the game's Reddit community, a player needs to have at least 56,000 credits to enjoy these loot boxes.

Now, this does not mean that the overall "Overwatch" anniversary event is bad. It's just that the amount needed to acquire these interesting loot boxes is simply way off the charts. It is even higher compared to the ones Blizzard introduced in previous events like "Uprising," which, for 37,000 credits, introduced 95 items.

In the official forum site of "Overwatch," game director Jeff Kaplan acknowledged all the complaints and feedback they got from the community. While he does not necessarily have an immediate solution, he promised to get back to the fandom and do something about it. Unfortunately, he did not mention a date or timeline for this.

It is sad to say that, in one way or another, Blizzard has fizzled a bit with the current "Overwatch" event, which is expected to run until June 12. The studio also dropped a free trial for gamers who are interested in giving the game a try. They have until May 29 to enjoy and decide if the game is worth buying.