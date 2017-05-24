'Overwatch' News: Blizzard Releases Anniversary Event, Amateur League Announced

"Overwatch" fans have just received one of the most exciting events from Blizzard Entertainment. It is no other than the game's first-year anniversary event, which came with tons of exciting stuff. Here is everything about it in a nutshell.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch Blizzard has released a brand-new "Overwatch" event, which celebrates the game's first anniversary.

According to Forbes, the celebratory "Overwatch" event was launched on May 23. It spans three weeks, thus should last until June 12. Interestingly, the studio, prior to launching the event, did not give out any sort of specific details, unlike previous ones.

In fact, the anniversary event seemed a bit odd, as the promotion for it has not been that big. This is indeed puzzling, considering that the event is meant to celebrate the game's first anniversary. Many expected a lot of teasers and whatnots from the video game company.

So far, the new "Overwatch" event has introduced brand-new arena maps and a total of 100 items in loot boxes. As for the announced Legendary skins, they do not necessarily follow the theme of the event. They just basically look cool and are developed purposely for Soldier: 76, Bastion, Zarya and Pharah.

Nevertheless, Blizzard released a trailer to give fans a preview of what the newly-launched "Overwatch" event is all about. This trailer features all of the things that have happened since the game's release last year. As previously mentioned, the studio has been shady in releasing specific details. But since it is here already, fans might just want to explore it for themselves.

In related news, the so-called "Overwatch" League has just announced an amateur tournament for players to join, as reported by Polygon. It is called "Overwatch" Contenders, which works as a developmental league for aspiring pros. Fortunately for the participants, they have a chance to win various awards and prizes. Add to this the possibility of getting a shot at the pro scene.