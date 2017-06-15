'Overwatch' News: Has a New Clue Related to the Next Hero Been Discovered?

A new hero is expected to be revealed soon for "Overwatch," and while players can just sit back and wait for the announcement, that is not exactly their style. In fact, they may have even just found a clue pertaining to the identity of this upcoming addition.

Over on Reddit, "Lohtric" drew attention to a blurry image of what appears to be some kind of character, who certainly looks more than capable of serving as an intimidating hero inside the game.

According to a recent report from the Blasting News, the image was apparently seen while one of the game's developers was sharing more details about the Horizon Lunar Colony map.

So, is this blurry image showing the next hero coming to the next game?

Right now, the answer appears to be no.

As Redditor "ForceStrategyGaming" pointed out, the image may just be an out-of-focus shot of one of the Giant Robots on Volskaya. The outlines certainly fit well enough at the very least.

It is unlikely that the developers will be introducing one of those giant robots as a playable character, but even if this particular clue is not showing off a new hero, there is still a chance that the name of this addition has already been revealed.

For the past few months, rumors have been going around about a character named Doomfist potentially being added to "Overwatch."

Not too long ago, the name Hammond also got thrown into the mix after an in-storyline article shared some interesting details about this character.

Also, even if the next hero has not been revealed just yet, that may still change soon enough.

Game director Jeff Kaplan dropped by the PlayOverwatch Twitch channel a few weeks back to share that "there's also some really cool hero news just on the horizon," Game Rant reported.

The next "Overwatch" hero will be revealed soon enough, and fans will just have to continue waiting to see if it will be Doomfist, Hammond or perhaps someone else.