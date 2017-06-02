'Overwatch' News: Latest PTR Update Brings Massive Changes to Some Heroes

By Alvin Albaciete , Christian Post Contributor

One of the things that players love about "Overwatch" is the continuous updates that Blizzard Entertainment provides from time to time. This does not only make the entire gameplay experience worthwhile, it also ensures fairness thanks to the various balance changes introduced. Now, the studio has done it all over again.

According to Polygon, the video game company has just introduced a new update to the Public Test Region (PTR) of "Overwatch." This update adds a new array of balance changes to some of the heroes in the game — Reaper, McCree and Roadhog.

The most notable change is of Reaper's, an offense-based hero in the game. Thanks to the update, the character's passive healing skill called "The Reaping" now lets him turn 20 percent of the entire damage done to other heroes as health points. Also, it no longer uses health orbs, which the character acquired from downed opponents in the past.

The update also made it possible for players to acquire two skins, both of which were previously exclusively available to "Heroes of the Storm" players. These skins, deemed legendary, are contained in the classic loot boxes. These are none other than the Oni Genji and Officer D.Va. It is worth noting that these skins were meant as rewards for players who completed an in-game event in the aforesaid title.

Apparently, "Overwatch" game director Jeff Kaplan  promised that they would make the above-mentioned skins available in the game. Indeed, he and his team have made all of these possible. However, acquiring them in the hit shooter game is not an easy task; though, players will not have to burden themselves playing a totally different title.

Forbes noted that the PTR update in "Overwatch" also brought one of the newest maps in the game. It is called Horizon Lunar Colony, which is actually Winston's very own map, and it is set on the moon. To give fans a look-see, Blizzard has released a trailer highlighting everything about then new location.

