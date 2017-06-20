'Overwatch' Rumors: Names of Two New Maps May Have Been Discovered

Developers have not shied away from adding new content to "Overwatch," and it looks like someone may have already stumbled upon two new maps that may soon be introduced.

Taking a look through the game's files, Redditor "RichardGryffon" managed to unearth some interesting things that could turn out to be new maps.

First off, the Redditor found something known as "Maunganui." The user then noted that there is a Mount Maunganui located in Tauranga, which is a city in New Zealand.

Another Redditor, "Selvn," then chimed in and pointed out that Roadhog could be from New Zealand, so it would make sense if developers added a new map set in that country that could serve to give one of the game's characters a little more background.

"Maunganui" could also end up being an Escort map.

Also found by "RichardGryffon" is another potential map which could be named "Utopia."

Again, this map may be linked directly to a specific character, and in this case, that character would be Symmetra.

Utopia could be located in India and may also turn out to be a Control map, according to what was apparently seen in the game's files.

Notably, "RichardGryffon" was also able to find a reference to the Horizon Lunar Colony map in the files, and as "Overwatch" players know, that one is a real, playable map. So perhaps that is a sign that the ones recently discovered could be announced in the future as well.

Even if "Maunganui" and "Utopia" are not the ones that get added to the game, there may still be some introduced in the not too distant future.

Game director Jeff Kaplan already talked about plans to bring new maps to the games later this year, and players may just need to wait a while longer for them.

More news about "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.