'Overwatch' Rumors: Reaper May Be in Line to Receive Some New Event Skins

The revenge-seeking Reaper is probably one of "Overwatch's" more recognizable characters, thanks in large part to his distinct look. And now, there are signs hinting that new items coming to the game may allow players to further customize the look of this character.

Playoverwatch.com'Overwatch's' Reaper may be getting some new skins

Recently, some players took the time to discuss what they perceived as the lack of event skins for Reaper in a thread aptly named as "Reaper Needs More Event Skins."

Players discuss things they deem to be lacking from a game all the time, so at first, it did not seem like there was anything that extraordinary about this particular discussion thread. But that changed when director Jeff Kaplan chimed in.

Unlike in previous instances wherein Kaplan offered important details relevant to a topic being discussed, this time around, the director left things short and sweet by simply posting "ok."

Unsurprisingly, other "Overwatch" players in the thread expressed excitement over Kaplan acknowledging the request for more Reaper skins.

Other fans also took the opportunity to request skins for other characters and hoped that Kaplan may see their posts as well.

With Kaplan seemingly confirming that Reaper will be getting additional event skins, there is still the matter of when these may actually be released.

Some fans may have already found an answer for that, however.

A Reddit post from "ethanciavo" noted that Reaper is among the characters who may be getting two new items during the rumored return of the "Summer Games" event. Those items are expected to be of the cosmetic variety, but whether or not they are new skins remain unclear.

Last year's "Summer Games" event went live in August, so if it is really coming back, then players may want to look for it around that time as well.

More information about new items coming to "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.