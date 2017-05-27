'Overwatch' Rumors: When Will the Next Hero Be Revealed?

"Overwatch" players are constantly looking ahead to what is coming next to the game, and while many are still enjoying the ongoing Anniversary event, there are also those already wondering about the next hero who may be added.

First off, there was some good news about the next hero coming to the game.

Over the past few weeks, game director Jeff Kaplan has indicated that the new hero was coming sooner rather than later.

Back in April, Kaplan told the IBTimes UK that he already knew the identity of the 25th hero. Furthermore, he also shared that the next hero was already "very far along in development" and that they were already at the point where they are doing a lot of play-testing with this particular character.

More recently, Kaplan provided another update with regards to the 25th hero.

Dropping by the PlayOverwatch Twitch channel, Kaplan shared that new details regarding the newest hero are "on the horizon," Game Rant reported.

So when will developers finally share the news that many "Overwatch" players have been waiting for?

Given that the Electronic Entertainment Expo is also on the horizon and that the Anniversary event will be wrapping up around that time as well, it would seem as though the event would be an ideal time for the developers to name the 25th hero, or at least it would be, were it not for something Kaplan mentioned in the game's official forums not too long ago.

According to Kaplan, "the Overwatch team won't be attending E3 or announcing anything at the show this year."

If that is the case, then perhaps the developers are waiting for the event to finish before they again attempt to capture headlines using the announcement of the 25th hero.

More news about the next hero coming to "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.