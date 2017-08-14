'Overwatch' Summer Games 2017 Easter Eggs

The "Overwatch" 2017 summer games event is currently live and will run until Monday, Aug. 28. Gamers can expect to see new features, last year's best gears, and Easter eggs, one of which alludes to the British comedy classic "The IT Crowd."

Facebook/OverwatchSEA 2017 "Overwatch'"summer games end on August 28.

The summer event has introduced brand-new skins, and over 50 seasonal items, some of which were from last year's event. Perhaps one of the best is the Grillmaster:76, which is a barbecue-ready dad version of the character Soldier: 76.

One of the Easter eggs in the game manifests as one of the items for the said character version. Players will notice soda cans that contain the bar code number 0118 999 881 999 119 7253, which references the "easy to remember" emergency service number on the show. It is quite a clever addition, considering the item also has healing properties.

The item for Solider: 76's Biotic Field is capable of giving players and their nearby teammates a healing boost.

The event also features new skins that coincide with the characters' new voice lines.

While Lifeguard McCree's belt changes from BAMF to SAMF while his lanyard has "High Tide" written over it, Grillmaster Soldier: 75 comes with new lines such as "Get over here and drink up!", "Huh, only gets better when aged," and "I love the smell of charcoal in the morning".

Game developer Blizzard also brought in the second competitive mode for Lucioball, the Copa Lucioball wherein players are allowed to place and rank.

This year's summer event also offers last year's skins, but now for a cheaper price. Instead of spending the usual 3,000 credits for the time-limited Legendary skins, players will only have to spend 1,000 credits for it.

Again, this only applies to old skins. The new Legendary additions still cost 3,000 credits. Epic skins cost 750 credits, Rare items cost 225 credits, while Common items cost 75 credits.

More updates should roll out in the following days.