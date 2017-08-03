'Overwatch' Summer Games 2017: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Event

Facebook/OverwatchSEA "Overwatch" to launch Summer Games 2017

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, "Overwatch" is one of the most popular team-based multiplayer online first-shooter video games. Last year, the developers launched a special event for the game in the form of the Summer Games, which were meant to reflect the Summer Olympics at the time. Now, the event is back with more treats, and hopefully, better surprises for the fans of "Overwatch."

According to Forbes, the number 1 problem that last year's Summer Games encountered is the fact that gamers could only get the items for the event through loot boxes. Blizzard Entertainment did not give any option for the gamers to buy them with credits and it looks like this might be what this year's event has set out to fix. "Overwatch" Summer Games 2017 will let players buy last year's items for a reduced price and all the new items at an increased price.

Reports reveal what to look out for in the upcoming event. For this year, Legendary Skins will cost 3,000 credits, Epic Skins will cost 750 credits, Rare tiers will cost 225 credits, and Common tier will cost 75 credits. As for the items from last year, they will cost 1,000, 250, 75, and 25 credits, respectively.

So far, Blizzard has done a good job in preventing skin leaks from happening before the event, but it has been confirmed that this year's Summer Games will have new loot boxes dropped in. Although many were not thrilled about the news, there is also the fact that Blizzard has managed to reduce the chances for dupes, which might greatly help gamers throughout the entirety of the event.

"Overwatch" Summer Games 2017 will feature a new Sydney stadium map, Lucioball game mode, and ranked play. It is set to be held from Aug. 8 to Aug. 29, and it will be an annual event moving forward.