'Pac-Man' and More Titles Released on Nintendo Switch Eshop

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Nintendo Switch Eshop adds two more games.

Given the spectacular comeback it pulled off during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo is understandably clinging to the momentum that its Switch created since it was released. In order to keep the hype up for all that is to come to its most popular game console, Nintendo has treated the gaming community to a lot of activities on the Nintendo Switch Eshop.

According to reports and thrilled fans, the busy week at the Nintendo Switch Eshop has brought one of the classics to what is arguably the most modern and accessible console of the year. Namco Museum heads the race with a retro compilation for $30 that includes titles like "Pac-Man," "Galaga," and "Tower of Druaga." The arcade games have support for online leaderboards, which will definitely amp up the competition for Switch fans.

Another nostalgic title also made its way to the Nintendo Switch Eshop. Ultra Hyperball is for sale at $10 and it features pixel visuals with co-operative and versus modes developed to make it more interesting and fun. The launch trailer features most of what to expect from the title, and if it is anything to go by, it looks like Switch fans are in for a really good deal.

Other titles that found a place on the Nintendo Switch Eshop include "Splatterhouse," "Rolling Thunder," "Skykid," and "Tank Force." "Overcooked: Special Edition" also remains to be one of the best ones to come to Nintendo Switch, and the gaming community was undoubtedly thrilled to finally experience it.

Nintendo shows no signs of stopping in its mission to reestablish itself in the gaming community, and fans could not be more thrilled of the fact. It looks like the gaming giant is making this year its year by ensuring that the Switch is one of the most competitive consoles the world has seen.