Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin Get Matching Spoon Tattoos

It looks like the friendship between the daughter of the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson and the "Home Alone" star has gotten stronger over the years as it was revealed that the two of them have gotten matching body art.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 19-year-old model and the actor showcased identical spoon tattoos on their forearms and so far, the reason behind the design choice and its possible significance is still unknown.

Paris is no stranger to body art as it has been revealed that she currently has over 50 tattoos on her body and she seems to love showing them off. Meanwhile, as far as tattoos go, the spoon tattoo is the first one on Culkin's arm.

What most people do not know is that the 36-year-old actor is actually Paris' godfather. It should be remembered that at the height of Culkin's fame as a child star, he became really close to the "Man in the Mirror" singer, to the point that the actor was named Paris' godfather.

Sadly, Michael passed away in 2009 but Culkin's close friendship with Paris has seemingly persisted throughout his death. In fact, the two seem to like hanging out with each other as Paris herself previously posted a silly photo of her painting Culkin's toenails on Instagram.

"Model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living," she jokingly said in the photo's caption.

In other news, Culkin recently made headlines when he was photographed with a much cleaner look while spending time with rumored girlfriend, Brenda Song. The actor, who for a long time sported somewhat of a disheveled "rock star" look, was captured with a healthier-looking appearance.