Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2017: PSG Reportedly Preparing a £60 Million Bid for Sergio Agüero

Paris Saint-Germain have been in the rumor mill a lot lately even though they have yet to make an official move in the transfer market this summer. There has been a lot of talk about how the club is pursuing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé in the past few weeks. But it's time to add one more name to that list. And this is another big one.

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic)Manchester City's Sergio Agüero celebrates after scoring their first goal against Liverpool, March 19, 2017.

According to The Times, PSG are preparing to make a move on Manchester City star Sergio Agüero and they are reportedly willing to pay as much as £60 million for the Argentinian striker if they miss out on Mbappé.

"The French club believe that the Argentina forward is ready to move because of difficulties in his relationship with Pep Guardiola since Gabriel Jesus supplanted him as City's first-choice striker in the second half of last season. Guardiola has insisted that Agüero will remain at the Etihad Stadium next season but the player has been more ambivalent," Matt Hughes wrote in his report for The Times.

PSG had won the Ligue 1 title for four years straight (2012-16), but they fell short last season when Monaco surged to the forefront with Radamel Falcao and youngsters Mbappé, Thomas Lemar, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoué Bakayoko leading the way.

If PSG want to get the title back they may have to make some upgrades this summer, and one way to do this is to add another goal scorer.

The club lost a goal-scoring threat when Zlatan Ibrahimović left to join Manchester United last summer. Edinson Cavani is still one of the best in what he does and he can score goals in bunches. However, PSG were at their best when they used their two striker formation. Sure, it got a little crowded up front with those two, but it worked.

Despite the fitness issues, Agüero has always been one of the top strikers in the Premier League since he joined Manchester City in 2011, and he has scored a lot of memorable goals for the club. But if City succeed in their bid to bring Alexis Sanchez to Manchester, Agüero may become expendable and PSG should really consider signing him.