Pastor Greg Locke Returns 'Thank You' Letters to Planned Parenthood After Donations Made in His Name

Two months after publicly expressing his outrage over thousands of donations being made in his name to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, Greg Locke, the popular lead pastor of Global Vision Bible Church in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, is fighting back.

(Photo: Screenshot via Facebook)Pastor Greg Locke at Planned Parenthood's Washington D.C. office.

In a move he's called a symbolic show of force, the Tennessee pastor carted thousands of "thank you" letters that were mailed to him back to Planned Parenthood's Washington, D.C. office after his appeal to the organization to remove him from their mailing list was ignored.

"So, why are we here today? It's really the question a lot of people are asking. 'Why spend the money? Why fly to Washington? Why not just take the mail, burn it, throw it away?' Well, they made their point with us, now we spiritually make our punch back point with them," Locke explained in a Facebook live broadcast of his visit to Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C. last Thursday.

"There has to be people that are willing to stand up and stand out and speak up and speak out in the day and age in which we live. Think about the Apostle Paul. The man was beaten, they knocked his teeth down his throat. He goes to a Roman prison cell and yet he says in Romans 1:16, I'm not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ," Locke continued.

While he was prevented by security personnel from entering the Planned Parenthood facility to return the letters, the organization provided him with two recycling bins to drop them off at the front of the building.

In addition to the "thank you" letters, Locke revealed that he had also received sex toys, tampons, contraceptives, and "hundreds and hundreds of post cards with all the vitriolic threats, hate and nonsense," which he discarded.

Locke asked his followers to fight the culture like Daniel and the three Hebrew boys Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.

"The culture had rolled over and played dead and so had the church people. It wasn't just the Babylonians and Nebuchadnezzar who was worshiping the golden statue. It was the Israelites as well, and yet three young men, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, they stood up and they stood out and they said, we are not going to bend," he explained.

"It may seem strange but we're making our point. We stand with God because God stands on the side of life and we are on the side of life," Locke added.

He said atheists have pledged to continue giving in his name and he's asking Planned Parenthood to remove his name from their mailing list.

In February, Locke warned in another video that any Planned Parenthood literature sent to him as a result of donations made in his name would be dumped in the trash.

"If nothing else becomes of this video, I at least want everyone to know that Pastor Greg Locke has absolutely, positively, totally nothing to do with Planned Parenthood and I don't want my name associated with this wicked mess. Just save your stamps Planned Parenthood because every time you send me a 'thank you' letter, it's going right in the garbage where it belongs," he said.

Since publishing that video, however, Locke attracted the attention of an atheist group on Reddit where even more donations in his name to Planned Parenthood were encouraged.

"He just inspired me to donate $25 in his honor. Doing the work of the Lord, Pastor Greg. Merci for the guiding," wrote Reddit user Milesmac in a sarcastic message.