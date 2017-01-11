Pastor's Teenage Daughter Who Was Missing for Days Found Alive

After several days of pleading with the public to help find his 14-year-old adopted daughter who he said may have run off with the help of "someone she must have met online," a pastor in Universal City, Texas, is now rejoicing after she was found alive and reunited with her family.

(Photos: Facebook)Pastor David Lindow Jr. (R), of First Baptist Church of Universal City in Texas and his 14-year-old daughter, MiKayla.

On Saturday, the Cibolo Police Department announced in a press release that MiKayla Lindow, the daughter of Pastor David Lindow Jr., of First Baptist Church of Universal City was found at an address in San Antonio.

"On Saturday, Jan. 7, MiKayla Lindow was located in San Antonio by the San Antonio Police Department. A Cibolo Police Detective met with SAPD and took custody of MiKayla. MiKayla has since been reunited with her family," the release said in part.

Last Tuesday after alerting authorities of his daughter's disappearance, Lindow explained in a video posted to YouTube that MiKayla, his youngest daughter, made good on a threat she made earlier, to leave the family home after she was disciplined for "inappropriate" behavior online.

"She's threatened to do this due to some of the disciplinary actions that have been taken due to her inappropriate activity on the internet and with her phone, and just some other inappropriate behavior," Lindow said. "At about 10:15 last night ( last Monday), I went up to go to bed and went on to check on her and she was gone, and some of her things were gone. Apparently she has been in contact with someone that has assisted her in leaving."

He would go on to post other videos until she was found with the help of local police and federal law enforcement officials.

On Sunday, Lindow said in a post on his Facebook page that the police were still conducting their investigation into his daughter's disappearance so he could only provide limited details on what exactly happened to his daughter in the days she was missing.

"By now you have probably heard that MiKayla has been found and returned to us. She is OK as are we. We are all extremely tired but rejoicing in her safety. Information must remain very limited at this time as the police investigation continues," he said.

"We cannot begin to express our appreciation to our church family, extended family, friends, law enforcement agencies, media and complete strangers who have prayed, walked the streets, put up flyers, posted on social media, conducted interviews. ... We will never know what flyer, media report, or action by law officials was the key to her return, but it all worked together to bring her home," he added.

Lindow also had high praises for God and the law enforcement community, and asked the church to continue praying for healing for his family.

"Times like this reveal the beautiful hearts of so many. We have been touched by some incredible policemen, detectives and other law enforcement agents. I wish I could give names but there are too many and I fear I would overlook some beautiful person," he said.

"Above and beyond all we give glory to our Lord Jesus Christ who has sustained us through His Word and His Body called the church. Isaiah 43 has been our consolation. He has indeed walked with us through the flood and we have not been overwhelmed and we have gone through the fire and have not been burned," he said. "Please continue to pray and lift MiKayla before the Lord that healing will come quickly to her heart and mind. We will lay low for a few days but will be back in the action soon."

The church's website said Lindow and his wife, Lisa, adopted MiKayla and another girl named Kalli.