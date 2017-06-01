Pat Robertson Says There's a 'Spiritual Battle' Raging Against Trump (Video)

As threats against President Trump hit pop culture and circulate in the media, CBN's Pat Robertson says there is a spiritual war taking place against the American president because God chose him for the job.

(Photo: Joshua Roberts/Reuters)Donald J. Trump with Pat Robertson at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. on February 24, 2016.

"There is a spiritual battle against our president," Robertson said this week on CBN. "He's God's man for this job and he's taking bold steps and steps that please most evangelicals."

The conservative media mogul maintained that the 45th president has been working to keep Christian values in America and called for evangelicals to cover Trump in prayer.

"I think we need to support him. I've been an ardent critic of a number of our leaders because they have not done well but in this case I feel in my heart, the thing that I should do and all of us should do is pray earnestly for God's support of the man I believe He has put in this office," Robertson stated.

In a past clip, Robertson went as far as to say that anyone revolting against Trump is revolting against God. He compared the leader to those in the Bible that are God's anointed.

"The Lord's plan is being put in place for America and these people are not only revolting against Trump, they're revolting against what God's plan is for America," he explained.

"These other people have been trying to destroy America. These left wingers and so-called progressives are trying to destroy the country that we love and take away the freedom. They want collectivism, they want socialism and what we're looking at is free markets and freedom from this terrible overarching bureaucracy," he added.

"They want to fight as much as they can but I think [the] good news is the Bible says he who sits in the heavens will laugh at the scorn and I think Trump has someone on his side that is a lot more powerful than the media."

Robertson is not the only one advocating for Trump. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, likewise believes God has strategically placed Trump in that position.

In a recent interview, Graham said he believes Christians may have found an unlikely champion for religious freedom in Trump. He admits the businessman turned politician has made mistakes but has kept his promises to fight for Christian causes.

"He did everything wrong, offended almost every people group, but I believe he won because of God," Graham said of Trump in a telephone interview with the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee. "He wanted him in that position and [Trump's] going to stay in that position until [God's] vision is complete."