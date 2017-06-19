'Patterns of Evidence' Expert Sets Out to Historically Prove Life, Miracles of Moses (Video)

"Patterns of Evidence" expert Tim Mahoney believes the Bible is losing its authority so he is setting out for a new discovery to historically prove the life of Moses.

"The Bible has been displaced from its position of authority in the eyes of most Americans. It has been diminished and discredited because it has seemingly been proven to be not historical," Mahoney said in a go fund me campaign he launched for the new series, "Patterns of Evidence: Moses."

With the success of Mahoney's award-winning film, "Patterns of Evidence" projects, he believes he was able to bring the Bible back to historical credibility in a way that can be understood and appreciated by people around the world today.

"Some people might say, why is this initiative so important? As you may know, the Bible portrays the Exodus journey as an eyewitness account recorded by Moses. And many of the Bible's authors, including Jesus, reference Moses and the Exodus as historical reality," he explained.

The filmmaker is hoping to counter claims made by mainstream scholars today who discount the accounts of the Bible. He believes it's their views that are being preached in universities and promoted by media outlets worldwide.

"If people are being persuaded that they can't believe the Bible then what should they believe in?" Mahoney questioned. "People need to see the whole story, which isn't being told. New Patterns of Evidence films will show that there is tremendous evidence that supports the historical validity of the Bible. But this evidence is being ignored and suppressed."

The Thinking Man Films Production is already underway but they are raising additional funds for filming in the Middle East, biblical recreations, special effects and for editing the series.

According to the campaign video, "Patterns of Exodus: Moses" will cover the Israelites' journey out of Egypt, the miraculous sea crossing and receiving of the Ten Commandments in Mount Sinai.

Additionally, Mahoney will explore Moses' upbringing through pharaoh's court, leading the Israelites out of Egypt, his 40 years of wandering in the wilderness and the many miracles that took place in Moses' life.

Scholars have said there isn't proof of Moses throughout history but Mahoney maintains that during his 12-year investigation for his first film he uncovered a lot of evidence that will put those claims to bed.

