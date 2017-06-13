Pay Attention, Lest You Fall!

WASHINGTON — The persecution of Christians in the Middle East carried out by the Islamic State is a "genocide" the depletion of Christianity from its ancient homeland "must" and "will" end, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

Speaking before approximately 1,300 guests of the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast at the Marriott Marquis Hotel Tuesday, Pence praised the contributions Catholics in the United States have made to American life before segueing into the plight of persecuted Christians in the Middle East, many of whom are Catholic.

Read more at: http://www.christianpost.com/news/genocide-christians-middle-east-must-will-end-vp-mike-pence-national-catholic-prayer-breakfast-186691/