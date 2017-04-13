When is Pentecost 2017? What Does It Signify?

On June 4, Christians around the world will observe Pentecost Sunday. In the Christian world, this day signifies the day that Jesus Christ ascended to heaven and the Holy Spirit descended to bless His apostles. The word "Pentecost" refers to the time when the resurrected Christ appeared in front of His apostles and promised the baptism of the Holy Ghost after His ascension, rather than the event itself.

REUTERS/Tony Gentile Pope Francis talks during a mass of Pentecost in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 15, 2016

In the New Testament, reference to the Pentecost can be found in the Book of Acts 2:1-13. This section of the Bible tells how the Holy Spirit descended from heaven to bless the disciples of Jesus Christ, causing them to speak in different tongues. It also accounts the time when the Savior ascended to heaven as a resurrected being.

Describing the Pentecost, Acts 2:1-4 reads, "Suddenly, there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the houses where they were sitting. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues of fire, and it sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues, and the spirit gave them utterance."

At first, the apostles speaking in different tongues sparked controversy. Some thought they were simply drunk that time because of a feast that was held for the Jews on that day. However, those who had the chance to hear the message of God through the apostles speaking in different languages were convinced that the event was one of God's miracles.

As to why the event is called "Pentecost," the word is taken from the Greek term "pentekoste," meaning "fiftieth." It was the fiftieth day after Easter Sunday when Jesus Christ ascended to heaven and the Holy Spirit descended upon the apostles. That is why today, the sacred day is called Pentecost Sunday by the Christian community.