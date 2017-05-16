Pentecost 2017 News: Christian Community Celebrates Pentecost on June 4

Every year, Christians around the world celebrate the Pentecost. This year, this Christian tradition will fall on June 4, Sunday.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/JESSICA RINALDI)Pentecostals worship at a church in Nigeria.

For Christians, the Pentecost signifies an important event in the Holy Bible. This celebration commemorates the time of Jesus Christ's ascension into heaven, as well as the time when the Holy Spirit descended upon His disciples and blessed them. This event is recounted in the New Testament in Acts 2:1-13, where the Holy Spirit takes the form of wind and tongues of fire.

Acts 2:1-4 reads: "And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak in other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance."

Derived from the Greek term "Pentekoste" which means "50th," the Pentecost also signifies the 50th day after the celebration of Easter Sunday. Each time Pentecost Sunday comes around, Christians around the world are urged to take a leap of faith, as the event is also believed to represent the birth of the true church of Christ when the Apostles began to preach His message and perform His ministry among people.

Similar to Easter Sunday, the Pentecost is a celebration inaugurated by the Church. Although there are some of those who do not believe that Christ lived again and ascended into heaven after His death, the Pentecost remains as one of the most anticipated celebrations of the Christian community every year. Today, the date of the Pentecost is determined by counting the seventh Sunday following Easter Sunday.